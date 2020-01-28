Swedish c.bank's Skingsley undecided on type of measure if looser policy needed

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swedish central bank First Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Tuesday she had not decided what measure would be the most suitable should the Riksbank need to make policy more expansive again.

“It is nothing I want to express a preference about,” she told reporters on the sidelines of a conference. “It is a debate I will take a position on when it actually happens.”

After a rate hike in December, Governor Stefan Ingves said an expansion of the Riksbank’s balance sheet would be a more likely option than a return to negative rates if the Swedish economy deteriorates. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)