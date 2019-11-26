Swedish c.bank's Skingsley says Dec rate hike forecast still valid

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Recent data shows Sweden’s economy has developed in line with expectations since the last rate-setting meeting, meaning the central bank can probably tighten policy in December, Riksbank Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Tuesday.

“Things have developed roughly in the way I had expected in October and that means that the forecast, up to now, of a hike in December is still valid,” Skingsley told reporters.

Third quarter GDP figures are due later this week and inflation for November will be published before the Riksbank’s Dec. 19 rate decision. Any big surprises would “create more uncertainty than I, at least, feel at the moment”, Skingsley said.