Swedish c.bank's Skingsley says global economy looks to be stabilising

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The global economy looks like it is stabilising, though the level of uncertainty remains high, Swedish central bank First Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Tuesday.

“Since the monetary policy meeting in December, international development mostly looks likely to continue stabilising, even if uncertainty remains high,” Skingsley said.

The Riksbank raised its benchmark repo rate to zero in December, after nearly five years in negative territory. It expects rates to remain unchanged for the foreseeable future.