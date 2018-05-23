Swedish c.bank says household debt still biggest risk to economy

STOCKHOLM, May 23 (Reuters) - High levels of indebtedness among Swedish households remains the greatest risk to the financial system, the central bank said in its semi-annual stability report, published on Wednesday.

House prices have surged for years, but the market has wobbled recently. The Riksbank said it expected the market to stabilize and debt levels to increase more moderately in future, but that further price falls could not be ruled out.

“A substantial and more lasting price fall may lead to serious consequences for both macroeconomic and financial stability,” the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)