Swedish c.bank says lenders could face funding risks after investigations

STOCKHOLM, May 22 (Reuters) - Investigations into whether accounts at Swedish banks were used for money laundering could affect their ability to borrow in the international market, the central bank said in its regular Financial Stability report, published on Wednesday.

“The money laundering investigations under way in Swedish banks could affect confidence in the banks and thereby impair their ability to obtain funding,” the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Johnson Editing by Andrew Heavens)