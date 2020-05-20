UPDATE 1-Swedish financial system risk set to grow if pandemic persists, but stable for now -c.bank

* C.bank says financial system functioning “satisfactorily”

* Says prolonged crisis increases risks of credit losses for banks

* Says more economic policy measures may be needed (Adds further c.bank comment, background, graph)

STOCKHOLM, May 20 (Reuters) - Risks to Sweden’s financial system will grow the longer the pandemic and social distancing measures continue, although it is stable for now, the central bank said on Wednesday.

While Sweden has not gone into the kind of total lock-down adopted across much of Europe, companies have been badly hit, workers sent home and many businesses have closed - temporarily or permanently.

“If the crisis becomes prolonged, the risks to financial stability will increase,” the central bank said in a regular Financial Stability report.

“Without further economic policy measures, credit losses in the banking sector then risk increasing to such an extent that banks may have problems maintaining credit supply.”

The central bank, while it has not cut rates, has launched a raft of measures, including loans in dollars and crowns and an expanded programme of asset purchases to support credit supply and liquidity in the banking system.

It said it is ready to do more if needed.

But it has emphasized that much of the heavy lifting has to be done by fiscal policy.

The government has launched measures worth around 240 billion Swedish crowns ($24.81 billion)to soften the blow and is offering a package of around 575 billion in loans and guarantees.

Nevertheless, the economy is expected to contract by around 7% this year - which would be the worst downturn since 1940 and the start of World War Two.

“Many Swedish companies have seen a sharp decline in their revenues and are therefore having difficulty paying their expenses,” the central bank said.

“This is affecting both economic growth and unemployment, and there is a risk of the crisis spreading to the banking sector in the form of credit losses.” ($1 = 9.6719 Swedish crowns)