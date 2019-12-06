Swedish c.bank business survey shows economy slowing

STOCKHOLM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Swedish businesses expect the economy to continue to slow but do not see a sharp downturn, a regular survey by the central bank showed on Friday.

“Although the situation is still considered better than normal, there are increasing signs that the slowdown is continuing,” a summary of the survey said.

In the manufacturing sector, orders have gradually decreased over the year and some companies have started to reduce their production rate and cut costs.

“Some branches of the manufacturing sector expect growth to be restrained and not to pick up again until 2021,” the Riksbank said. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Johan Ahlander)