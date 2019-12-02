Financials
December 2, 2019 / 9:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swedish c.bank survey - tighter policy would help functioning of bond market

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Tighter monetary policy would improve the functioning of the fixed income market, a regular survey of participants in the bond and fixed income industry conducted by the central bank showed on Monday.

“Two-fifths of participants consider that the fixed-income market functions poorly or very poorly, which is almost twice as many as those who consider that it functions well,” the central bank said in a summary of the survey.

“As with the foreign exchange market, many participants consider that a less expansionary monetary policy could get the market to function better going forward.” (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below