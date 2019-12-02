Swedish c.bank survey - tighter policy would help functioning of bond market

STOCKHOLM, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Tighter monetary policy would improve the functioning of the fixed income market, a regular survey of participants in the bond and fixed income industry conducted by the central bank showed on Monday.

“Two-fifths of participants consider that the fixed-income market functions poorly or very poorly, which is almost twice as many as those who consider that it functions well,” the central bank said in a summary of the survey.

“As with the foreign exchange market, many participants consider that a less expansionary monetary policy could get the market to function better going forward.” (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Toby Chopra)