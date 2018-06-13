FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 13, 2018 / 7:48 AM / in 8 hours

Swedish firms struggling to raise prices - c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 13 (Reuters) - Consumer-focused companies are struggling to raise prices amid tough competition and are facing additional pressure from a weaker crown currency, a thrice yearly business survey by the Swedish central bank showed on Wednesday.

“Tough competition is making it difficult to raise prices and a lot of work is being expended on cutting costs to improve profitability,” the Riksbank said in a statement on the results of the survey.

“The recent weakening of the krona is increasing purchasing costs for imported goods and services.”

Headline inflation has picked up over the last 18 months and is close to target, but the central bank remains worried about price pressure and has pushed back its plans for rate hikes.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.