Financials
June 16, 2020 / 8:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swedish fixed income markets functioning less well during pandemic, cbank survey shows

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - Fixed income markets in Sweden have functioned less well during the outbreak of the new coronavirus than during the autumn of 2019, a survey of participants in the financial markets by the central bank showed on Tuesday.

“Just over half of participants say that they have reduced their risk-taking over the last six months due to increased uncertainty and poorer liquidity on financial markets,” the Riksbank said in a summary of the survey.

Those surveyed said liquidity had mainly deteriorated in covered bonds, corporate bonds and commercial paper. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Johan Ahlander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below