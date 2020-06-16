Swedish fixed income markets functioning less well during pandemic, cbank survey shows

STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - Fixed income markets in Sweden have functioned less well during the outbreak of the new coronavirus than during the autumn of 2019, a survey of participants in the financial markets by the central bank showed on Tuesday.

“Just over half of participants say that they have reduced their risk-taking over the last six months due to increased uncertainty and poorer liquidity on financial markets,” the Riksbank said in a summary of the survey.

Those surveyed said liquidity had mainly deteriorated in covered bonds, corporate bonds and commercial paper. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Johan Ahlander)