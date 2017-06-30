FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Swedish FSA says Riksbank should hold off tweaking inflation target
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 8:12 AM / 2 months ago

Swedish FSA says Riksbank should hold off tweaking inflation target

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 30 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank should wait with tweaking its inflation target until a parliament committee has finished its overview of Riksbank policy rules in around two years, the financial watchdog said on Friday.

In May, the central bank proposed changing the inflation targeting regime to look at underlying rather than headline price rises and introduce a "variation band" around its 2 percent goal.

In a formal response to the central bank's proposal, the Financial Supervisory Authority said it could create volatility in interest rates and interest rate expectations if the Riksbank changes its target now and that were to be followed in a couple of years by another change mandated by parliament.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Simon Johnson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.