Swedish central bank to join ECB's TIPS payment platform

STOCKHOLM, April 3 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Friday it entered into an agreement to join the European Central Bank’s TIPS payment platform.

In the system, payments between banks will be able to be made instantly, 24 hours a day.

“As a result, the Riksbank will be able to offer banks a competitively neutral, safe and cost-effective payment system and provide scope for Swedish companies to develop new innovative payment services,” the Riksbank said in a statement. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)