Economic recovery could be bumpy road, says Swedish c.bank chief Ingves

STOCKHOLM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sweden’s economy has begun to recover from the shock of the global pandemic and measures to halt its spread, but the path back to a more normal situation may be long and bumpy, Swedish central bank governor, Stefan Ingves said on Tuesday.

“We are a long way off firm ground,” Ingves said in regular testimony to parliament’s finance committee.

“The recovery can become both protracted and volatile, and will be very much affected by the spread of infection going forward.” (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander)