Economic situation stabilized in May-June, Swedish c.bank company survey shows

STOCKHOLM, June 22 (Reuters) - The economic situation in Sweden stabilized in May and June, with some businesses sectors seeing signs of improvement, a regular survey of companies by the central bank showed on Monday.

Despite the positive signs, many companies believe it will take some time to recover from the pandemic.

“Most believe that it will take 9 months or longer before the economic situation is more normal again and companies in a number of sectors believe the negative effects may continue for a couple of years,” the Riksbank said in a summary of the survey.