Swedish c.bank governor sees need for a future bond portfolio

STOCKHOLM, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Swedish central bank governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday there is a need for a bond portfolio in the future, but the bank has not yet decided on how big their balance sheet should be.

“We have not taken a decision yet on how much bonds we should have over the long term,” he told reporters.

“But, we should definitely have a bond portfolio that is bigger than zero.”

The Riksbank said on earlier on Wednesday it will keep benchmark rates unchanged, but also said it will end new net bond purchases, though coupons and maturing bonds will be reinvested.