December 21, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 5 days ago

Swedish cbank says banks' capital requirements seen rising due to Basel III

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The major Swedish banks’ minimum capital requirements is expected to increase from current levels as a result of the Basel III accord, the central bank said on Thursday.

“But their total capital requirements will continue to be determined by Finansinspektionen, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority,” the central bank said in a statement.

The Basel III Accord is intended to be introduced in full Jan. 1, 2027, the Riksbank said.

Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Daniel Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
