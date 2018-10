STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sweden’s banks should be required to handle cash transactions, the central bank said on Monday.

“The possibility to make deposits shall be included in the concept of cash services. This is a service that consumers can reasonably expect of banks,” Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said in a statement.

Cash use has declined drastically in Sweden in recent years and fewer banks accept cash deposits. Some shops no longer accept cash at all.