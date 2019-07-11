Swedish c.banker af Jochnick to leave Riksbank for ECB post

STOCKHOLM, July 11 (Reuters) - The Swedish Central Bank said on Thursday that Kerstin af Jochnick will leave her position as first deputy governor of the Riksbank to take up a position at the European Central Bank.

The Riksbank said in a statement that the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) had appointed af Jochnick as ECB representative to the Supervisory Board of ECB Banking Supervision.

“Kerstin af Jochnick will therefore leave her post as First Deputy Governor of the Riksbank,” the central bank said in a statement.