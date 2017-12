STOCKHOLM, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The effects on the Swedish housing markets from a tighter amortization requirement will be small, central bank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Friday.

“The (tighter) amortization requirement is aimed at a small group and the effects will be small, both on prices and building,” Floden told reporters.

On Thursday, Swedish gave a green light to its financial regulator to impose tougher mortgage-repayment rules on big borrowers.