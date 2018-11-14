Swedish rate hike nears but vigilance on inflation still needed - cbanker

LINKOPING, Sweden, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Central Bank is nearing the first hike of its key interest rate in over seven years but must remain watchful concerning inflation and see inflation expectations hold steady, Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Wednesday.

“We need to be vigilant that inflation remains around 2 percent,” Jansson said in a presentation. “The crown (currency) remains an important factor.”

The Riksbank kept its key repo rate unchanged at -0.50 percent at its most recent meeting and stuck to its forecast of a rate hike in either December or February.

“We believe conditions to meet the inflation target going forward are good, even if it is not without risks,” Jansson said. (Reporting by Johan Sennero; writing by Niklas Pollard; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)