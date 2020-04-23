Swedish economic sentiment plunges in April - NIER

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Confidence among Sweden’s businesses and households plunged in April as the effect of the coronavirus outbreak hit businesses and households, a leading think tank said on Thursday.

The overall confidence indicator fell 33.9 points to 58.6 points in the month, the biggest monthly fall on record. Consumer confidence fell 15.5 points to 73.9 points, while manufacturing confidence fell 30.3 points to 70.5 points, the National Institute for Economic Research said in a statement.