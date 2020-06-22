Swedish Debt Office proposes changes to deposit guarantee fee for banks

STOCKHOLM, June 22 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Debt Office will ask the government to change the way the fee banks pay for the state to guarantee depositors’ cash is calculated so risk levels at financial firms can be reflected more accurately, it said on Monday.

“We want to raise banks’ and institutions incentive to reduce their risk-taking in order to support financial stability,” the Debt Office said in a statement.

The Debt Office proposes the addition of two further risk indicators to the current calculation, which it said would mean higher fees for some and lower fees for others. (Reporting by Simon Johnson Editing by David Goodman )