FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden seeks to buy $1 bln U.S. Patriot air defence missile system
Sections
Featured
Venezuelan crisis spawns boom in gambling
The Wider Image
Venezuelan crisis spawns boom in gambling
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 6:40 PM / in 38 minutes

Sweden seeks to buy $1 bln U.S. Patriot air defence missile system

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sweden will start negotiations with a view to buying U.S. company Raytheon’s Patriot air defence missile system, the Swedish Government said on Tuesday.

* Government said aim of the negotiations is for delivery to have commenced in 2020, and for the system to be operational by 2025 at the latest

* Government said the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has been authorised to send a Letter of Request to the United States, and to enter into negotiations for procurement of the Patriot system

* The contract value is estimated to exceed 10 billion Swedish crowns ($1.2 billion), FMV said in a statement.

* Government said a formal tender through a letter of offer and acceptance is expected in spring 2018

* Government said “based on this tender and the decision of the Riksdag (the Swedish Parliament) on the proposal to acquire a new medium-range air defence system in the 2018 budget bill, the government will make a final decision on the acquisition during 2018”

* Link to press releases: [bit.ly/2Arzh78][bit.ly/2lZzg6W] ($1 = 8.4014 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.