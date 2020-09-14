Swedish 2021 budget to include $1.1 billion in climate measures

FILE PHOTO: People cycle on the central street in Vaxjo, Sweden August 15, 2018. Picture taken August 15, 2018. / REUTERS/Alister Doyle/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Social Democrat and Green minority government said on Monday its 2021 budget would contain 9.7 billion Swedish crowns ($1.11 billion) in new spending aimed at fighting climate change.

The measures include raising the subsidy for people buying electric cars, extra cash for public transport, money for climate-smart renovation of public housing, support for biofuels and for building cycle-paths.

The government has said the budget, to be published on Sept. 21, will contain more than 100 billion in new spending aimed at kick-starting the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 8.7592 Swedish crowns)