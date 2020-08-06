Swedish finance minister says 2021 budget will support recovery

STOCKHOLM, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Sweden’s minority coalition government will continue to give support to economic recovery in its budget for 2021, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday.

“Clearly, the discussions we are having are naturally influenced by the coronavirus crisis and the need to continue to support the economy through this crisis,” she told reporters.

The Social Democrat-led coalition will present its budget on Sept. 21. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Anna Ringstrom)