Swedish think tank sees economy shrinking 7% in 2020 before rebound

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Sweden’s economy is set to shrink 7% this year and unemployment rise above 10% as the effects of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and measures to contain it hit businesses and households, a leading think tank said on Wednesday.

“The global economy is developing worse than expected which is hitting Swedish export companies,” the National Institute for Economic Research (NIER) said in a statement.

“The indicators in the NIER’s company and household barometers fell in April to a new low and point to a rapid and powerful slowdown, not least in the services sector.”

The NIER said it expected the economy to rebound sharply in 2021 however, expanding 4.8%. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)