Swedish NIER think tank says household sentiment rose in second half of May

STOCKHOLM, June 5 (Reuters) - Sweden’s National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) said on Friday its household confidence gauge had continued to improve during the second of half of May though sentiment remained significantly weaker than normal.

The think tank, which has been carrying out additional surveys due to the coronavirus crisis, said in a statement its household sentiment indicator rose to 80.6 points compared to its ordinary reading of 77.3 points for the first half of the month. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)