Sweden's cbank should put rate hikes on hold - IMF annual report

STOCKHOLM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Swedish growth is expected to slow in 2019 and the Riksbank should put rate hikes on hold until the inflation target is met in a durable way, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Thursday.

“Monetary policy should defer further rate hikes until the economic outlook is consistent with durably meeting the inflation target,” the IMF said as it concluded its annual assessment of the Swedish economy.

The fund also called for labour and housing market reforms as well as for better regional cooperation in anti-money laundering issues. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Esha Vaish)