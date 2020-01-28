Swedish c.bank's Ingves says low rates long-term could be a challenge to stability

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Expectations that ultra-low interest rates will continue over the long term could lead to problems in the economy, Swedish central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Tuesday.

Ingves highlighted concerns that risk-taking could increase, that assets could become over-valued, and that indebtedness, particularly household borrowing, could rise to unsustainable levels.

“Expectations of low interest rates for a long time may lead to challenges for financial stability,” Ingves said in a statement released ahead of a parliamentary hearing.

The Riksbank raised its benchmark repo rate to zero in December, after nearly five years in negative territory. It expects rates to remain unchanged for the foreseeable future.