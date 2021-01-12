Swedish economy grew 0.4% in Nov vs Oct, preliminary figures show

STOCKHOLM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sweden’s economy grew 0.4% in November on a seasonally adjusted basis, a preliminary indicator published by the Statistics Office on Tuesday showed, despite tougher restrictions imposed by the government to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

Sweden has seen a surge in new infections in recent months and the government has successively tightened social distancing rules, though it has not locked down as many other European countries have done.

After a strong recovery in the third quarter, the economy has slowed again. In October, the economy grew 0.5% versus September, according to preliminary statistics.

“The recovery continues, but was slowed by a dip in households’ consumption,” economist Mattias Kain Wyatt at Statistics Office said in a statement.

Activity was 2.0% below the same month in 2019.

The central bank has previously warned the economy could stall or even shrink in the fourth quarter with lower activity spilling over into the first months of 2021.

In a further sign of strength, however, the Debt Office on Tuesday reported the government’s budget deficit at 221 billion Swedish crowns ($26.67 billion) for 2020 against a forecast of 256 billion.

For the fourth quarter, tax income was around 22 billion crowns higher than forecast by the Debt Office. ($1 = 8.2879 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alison Williams)