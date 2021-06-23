Swedish government raises 2021 GDP growth forecast to 4.7%

STOCKHOLM, June 23 (Reuters) - Sweden’s economy will grow substantially faster than previously expected this year, the government said on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product is expected to expand 4.7% in 2021 against 3.2% growth predicted in the previous forecast, made in April, the government said in a statement.

In 2022, the government expects economic growth to slow to 2.9% versus a previous forecast of 3.8% growth. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)