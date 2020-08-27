Healthcare
August 27, 2020 / 1:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Swedish government sees economy shrinking 4.6% this year

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Sweden’s economy will contract around 4.6% this year, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday in a fresh forecast.

“We have seen some recovery. The economic situation is looking a little brighter compared to our assessment in June,” Andersson told a news conference.

Sweden is seen hit less hard by the coronavirus crisis than many other European countries.

The government forecast in June that the economy would shrink around 6% this year, but data has since pointed to a quicker recovery than widely expected.

It now sees a public sector fiscal deficit of 5.6% of GDP, compared to the June forecast of a 7.8% deficit.

Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander, editing by Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below