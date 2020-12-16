Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Swedish govt sees smaller GDP drop this year, but slower rebound in 2021

By Reuters Staff

STOCKHOLM, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s economy will contract less than previously expected this year, the government said in a forecast on Wednesday, but a second wave of the pandemic will crimp the recovery in 2021.

Gross domestic product is seen falling 2.9% in 2020, the government said, better than the 4.6% contraction predicted in its September forecast.

However, the government cut its forecast for next year to show growth of 3.0% against its previous expectation of a rebound of 4.1%.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard

