Swedish FSA to send plan for mortgage debt ceiling to govt in autumn
October 3, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 17 days ago

Swedish FSA to send plan for mortgage debt ceiling to govt in autumn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog will send its proposal for a debt ceiling for mortgage borrowers to the government this autumn, Director General Erik Thedeen said on Tuesday.

“We will send our proposal for a so-called debt brake to the government in autumn,” the Financial Supervisory Authority’s Erik Thedeen said in a speech.

Previously, the FSA has said the ceiling for borrowing should be around 6 times disposible income.

Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Anna Ringstrom

