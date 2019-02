OSLO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Swedish government has dismissed the director general of state-owned power grid operator Svenska Kraftnat Ulla Sandborgh, replacing her with senior Finance Ministry official Lotta Medelius-Bredhe, the company said on Thursday.

Sandborgh had been working for Svenska Kraftnat for nearly seven years, the last two as its top executive, her Linkedin profile shows. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Jan Harvey)