Swedish home prices fall 2 pct in Dec - HOX index

STOCKHOLM, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices fell again in December, extending a downturn that has now lasted four months, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Monday.

Prices fell 2.0 percent in December from November, after decreasing 2.9 percent the month before.

On an annual basis, prices were down 2.5 percent.

Apartment prices fell 6.5 percent year-on year, while single-family home prices were up 0.2 percent.

Property prices in the Nordic country have boomed over the past two decades, leaving Swedish households among the most indebted in Europe.

Swedish authorities as well as the European Commission and the International Monetary fund, have warned the high debt levels are a serious threat to the economy.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.