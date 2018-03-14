Swedish home prices fall 0.4 pct in February - HOX index

STOCKHOLM, March 14 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices fell 0.4 percent in February from January, and 3.7 percent on an annual basis, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Wednesday.

Apartment prices fell 7.9 percent year-on year, while single-family home prices were down 1.0 percent.

Property prices have risen much more than wages over the last couple of decades and Swedish households are among the most indebted in Europe.

Authorities have long warned debt levels are a threat to the economy and on March 1 the country’s financial regulator imposed tougher mortgage-repayment rules on big borrowers.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)