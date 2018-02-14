Swedish home prices rise 3.4 pct in January - HOX index

STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices rose in January, ending a four-month downturn, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Wednesday.

Prices rose 3.4 percent in January from December, after decreasing 2.0 percent the month before. January is traditionally a strong month for house prices and December relatively weak on a seasonal basis, Valueguard said in a commentary.

Compared to a year ago, prices were down 2.2 percent.

Apartment prices fell 6.1 percent year-on year, while single-family home prices were up 0.3 percent.

Property prices in the Nordic country have boomed over the past two decades and Swedish households are among the most indebted in Europe.

Swedish authorities as well as the European Commission and the International Monetary fund, have warned the high debt levels are a serious threat to the economy.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)