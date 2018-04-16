FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 7:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Swedish home prices unchanged in March - HOX index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 16 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices were unchanged in March from February, but fell 4.5 percent on an annual basis, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Monday.

Apartment prices fell 8.6 percent year-on year, while single-family home prices were down 1.8 percent.

Property prices have risen much more than wages over the last couple of decades and Swedish households are among the most indebted in Europe.

Authorities have for long warned debt levels are a threat to the economy and the country’s financial watchdog has introduced a number of regulations in recent years to cool down the overheated housing market.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends. (Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
