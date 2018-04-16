Swedish home prices unchanged in March - HOX index

STOCKHOLM, April 16 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices were unchanged in March from February, but fell 4.5 percent on an annual basis, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Monday.

Apartment prices fell 8.6 percent year-on year, while single-family home prices were down 1.8 percent.

Property prices have risen much more than wages over the last couple of decades and Swedish households are among the most indebted in Europe.

Authorities have for long warned debt levels are a threat to the economy and the country’s financial watchdog has introduced a number of regulations in recent years to cool down the overheated housing market.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.