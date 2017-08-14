FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 hours ago
Swedish apartment prices rise 7 pct yr/yr in July
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
More HBO show leaks
Cyber Risk
More HBO show leaks
China a sweet spot for U.S. companies’ earnings
China
China a sweet spot for U.S. companies’ earnings
North Korea factories humming with 'Made in China' clothes
North Korea
North Korea factories humming with 'Made in China' clothes
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2017 / 4:02 AM / 6 hours ago

Swedish apartment prices rise 7 pct yr/yr in July

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden rose 7 percent in May-July from a year earlier but fell from the previous three month period, data from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Monday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 9 percent, the Svensk Maklarstatistik association said.

Compared with the April-June period, apartment prices were down 1 percent whereas single-family home prices were unchanged.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers.

Last year, Sweden introduced rules making it mandatory for new borrowers to pay down the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as having a dampening effect on the housing market. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.