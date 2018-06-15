FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 4:01 AM / in 4 hours

Swedish apartment prices down 8 pct March-May - Maklarstatistik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 15 (Reuters) - Swedish apartment prices fell 8 percent in the March-May period from the same period a year earlier, data from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Friday.

Prices of single-family homes were unchanged, according to the Svensk Maklarstatistik association.

Compared with the February-April period, apartment prices were down 1 percent while single-family home prices were up 1 percent.

Property prices in the Nordic country has risen for almost two decades, making Swedish households among Europe’s most indebted.

However, a surge in building and tighter mortgage rules has cool the housing market in recent months, although most analyst expect the market to stabilize this year.

Earlier this week, Statistics Sweden said the average price of Swedish houses fell 1 percent in the three months to the end of May. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

