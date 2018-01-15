FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 5:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Swedish apartment prices fall 2 pct Oct-Dec yr/yr - Maklarstatistik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden fell 2 percent in the October-December period from the same period a year earlier, data from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Monday.

Prices of single-family homes increased 5 percent, the Svensk Maklarstatistik association said.

Compared with the September-November period this year, apartment prices were down 3 percent, while single-family home prices fell 2 percent.

Property prices have surged in recent years, outpacing wage growth, and authorities have long warned about high debt levels being a threat to the economy.

However, home prices have dipped, mainly due to a surge in building and new, tougher mortgage rules. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

