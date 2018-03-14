Swedish apartment prices fall 5 pct Dec-Feb yr/yr - Maklarstatistik

STOCKHOLM, March 14 (Reuters) - Swedish apartment prices fell 5 percent in the December-February period from the same period a year earlier, data from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Wednesday.

Prices of single-family homes increased 2 percent, the Svensk Maklarstatistik association said.

Compared with the November-January period, apartment prices and single-family home prices were unchanged.

Home prices in the Nordic country have surged since the mid-1990s, leaving households among the most indebted in Europe. Swedish authorities as well as the European Commission and the IMF have for long warned debt levels are a serious threat to the economy.

On March 1, the country’s financial regulator imposed tougher mortgage-repayment rules on big borrowers. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)