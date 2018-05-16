Swedish apartment prices fell 7 pct Feb-April vs year earlier - Maklarstatistik

STOCKHOLM, May 16(Reuters) - Swedish apartment prices fell 7 percent in the February-April period from the same period a year earlier, data from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Wednesday.

Prices of single-family homes were unchanged, the Svensk Maklarstatistik association said.

Compared with the January-March period, apartment prices were down 1 percent while single-family home prices were stable.

Property prices in the Nordic country have surged higher for most of the last two decades and households are among Europe’s most indebted.

But the market has cooled in recent months, mostly due to a surge in building and tighter mortgage regulations.

Earlier this week, Statistics Sweden said the average price of Swedish houses fell 1 percent in the three months to the end of April. Most analysts and households expect the market to stabilize this year.