FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 16, 2018 / 4:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swedish apartment prices fell 7 pct Jan-March - Maklarstatistik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 16 (Reuters) - Swedish apartment prices fell 7 percent in the January-March period from the same period a year earlier, data from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Monday.

Prices of single-family homes increased 1 percent, the Svensk Maklarstatistik association said.

Compared with the December-February period, apartment prices were down 1 percent while single-family home prices were up 1 percent.

Home prices in the Nordic country have surged since the mid-1990s, leaving households among the most indebted in Europe. Swedish authorities as well as the European Commission and the IMF have for long warned debt levels are a serious threat to the economy.

The country’s financial watchdog has introduced a number of regulations in recent years to cool down the overheated housing market, including mortgage-repayment rules on big borrowers. (Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.