Swedish apartment prices fell 7 pct Jan-March - Maklarstatistik

STOCKHOLM, April 16 (Reuters) - Swedish apartment prices fell 7 percent in the January-March period from the same period a year earlier, data from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Monday.

Prices of single-family homes increased 1 percent, the Svensk Maklarstatistik association said.

Compared with the December-February period, apartment prices were down 1 percent while single-family home prices were up 1 percent.

Home prices in the Nordic country have surged since the mid-1990s, leaving households among the most indebted in Europe. Swedish authorities as well as the European Commission and the IMF have for long warned debt levels are a serious threat to the economy.

The country’s financial watchdog has introduced a number of regulations in recent years to cool down the overheated housing market, including mortgage-repayment rules on big borrowers. (Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Daniel Dickson)