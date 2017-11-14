Swedish apartment prices rise 4 pct yr/yr in Oct

STOCKHOLM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden rose 4 percent in August- October from the same period a year earlier, data from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Tuesday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 7 percent, the Svensk Maklarstatistik association said.

Compared with the July-September period, apartment prices were down 1 percent while single-family home prices were unchanged.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers.

Last year, Sweden introduced rules making it mandatory for new borrowers to pay down the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as having a dampening effect on the housing market. (Reporting by Johan Sennero, editing by Johan Ahlander)