Swedish apartment prices rise 8 pct yr/yr in August

STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden rose 8 percent in June-August from a year earlier and were also up from the previous three month period, data from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Thursday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 9 percent, the Svensk Maklarstatistik association said.

Compared with the May-July period, apartment prices were up 1 percent whereas single-family home prices were unchanged.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers.

Last year, Sweden introduced rules making it mandatory for new borrowers to pay down the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as having a dampening effect on the housing market. (Reporting by Johan Sennero)