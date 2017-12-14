FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish apartment prices rose 1 pct Sept-Nov vs year ago - Maklarstatistik
Sections
Featured
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
Politics
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
Big office building owners seek 'co-working' partners
Exclusive
Business
Big office building owners seek 'co-working' partners
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties
Future of Money
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2017 / 5:03 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Swedish apartment prices rose 1 pct Sept-Nov vs year ago - Maklarstatistik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden rose 1 percent in the September- November period from the same period a year earlier, data from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Thursday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 6 percent, the Svensk Maklarstatistik association said.

Compared with the August-October period this year, apartment prices were down 3 percent, while single-family home prices fell 1 percent.

Property prices have surged in recent years, outpacing wage growth, and authorities have long warned about high debt levels.

Last month, Sweden’s government gave a green light to the financial regulator to impose a further tightening of mortgage-repayment rules on big borrowers.

The recent slow down in prices is long overdue, according to the central bank and others, but should not have a big impact on the economy.

Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.