Swedish apartment prices rose 1 pct Sept-Nov vs year ago - Maklarstatistik

STOCKHOLM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden rose 1 percent in the September- November period from the same period a year earlier, data from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Thursday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 6 percent, the Svensk Maklarstatistik association said.

Compared with the August-October period this year, apartment prices were down 3 percent, while single-family home prices fell 1 percent.

Property prices have surged in recent years, outpacing wage growth, and authorities have long warned about high debt levels.

Last month, Sweden’s government gave a green light to the financial regulator to impose a further tightening of mortgage-repayment rules on big borrowers.

The recent slow down in prices is long overdue, according to the central bank and others, but should not have a big impact on the economy.