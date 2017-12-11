Swedish house price expectations turn negative in Dec - SEB

STOCKHOLM, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Swedes turned negative on prospects for the housing market in December, spying lower prices a year ahead, banking group SEB’s Housing Price Indicator, showed on Monday.

The indicator, showing the balance between households forecasting rising or falling prices, dropped to -5 in December, from +11 in November.

It was the first time Swedes have forecast a fall in prices since February 2012.

According to SEB, 36 percent of households expect prices to rise over the coming year, down from 43 percent the previous month. The number expecting prices to decline increased to 41 percent from 32 percent.