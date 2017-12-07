UPDATE 1-Swedish house prices rise in Sep-Nov, little sign of slowdown yet

(Adds details, analyst) STOCKHOLM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Prices for Swedish one- and two-family homes have risen in the past three months, the statistics office said on Thursday, with the indicator showing little sign of the slowdown picked up by other price gauges for the housing market. Still, analysts said that outcome did not necessarily contradict other figures pointing to slumping market due to the lag inherent in the statistics office (SCB) figures. The average price of Swedish houses rose 1 percent in the three months to the end of November from the previous three-month period, the statistics office (SCB) said on Thursday. On an annual basis, prices were up 9 percent. "It was very strong, but there is a lag here. It has tended to be a three, and sometimes four, month delay so it is too early to draw any conclusions," said Olle Holmgren, analyst at SEB. The SCB data measure prices the day when the deed is transferred, whereas other housing statistics often use the day when the contract is signed. There is often a gap of several months between the two dates. Last month, statistics from Valueguard showed home prices fell for the second straight month in October. Property prices in the Nordic country have boomed over the past two decades, leaving Swedish households among the most indebted in Europe. The surging debts, which have easily outpaced household wage growth, have prompted warnings from Swedish watchdogs, the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission. Last week, the government gave the green light for the financial regulator to impose tougher mortgage-repayment rules on borrowers, despite warnings from analysts that the tightening could accelerate the recent fall in house prices. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard; editing by Niklas Pollard)